54 Covid hospitals in Mexico register 100% occupancy in general beds

In the country, until last October 28, 24.2% of the hospitals designated to treat patients with Covid-19 had a general bed occupancy between 50 and 100%, according to data from the Federal Ministry of Health (SSA).

This is equivalent to that of the 910 health centers with records in the federal agency’s database, 221 had a saturation of spaces that ranges from 50 to 100 percent.

Of these health centers, 54 had, at the same cut-off date, a general bed occupancy for Covid-19 of 100 percent.

So far in October, infections in Mexico have increased and this is reflected in the occupation of general beds.

As of October 1, the SSA database indicated that there were 180 hospitals with an occupancy of general beds between 50 and 100%; of them, 47 had a total occupation of general beds.

From October 1 to 28 there were at least seven more health centers whose occupancy rose to 100 percent.

As of October 28, the entities that had the most hospitals with a total saturation of general beds were CDMX and Durango, with five hospitals each.

In CDMX, the hospitals without available general beds were: the Ismael Cosío Villegas National Institute of Respiratory Diseases (INER), the General Hospital Ajusco Medio, the General Military Hospital, the Dr. Darío Fernández Fierro Hospital and the National Institute of Neurology and Neurosurgery Manuel Velasco Suárez.

In addition to the five that presented a general bed occupancy of 100% in CDMX, there were another 24 that had a saturation that ranged between 50 and 98 percent.

In the country’s capital, there are 54 health centers that care for patients with Covid-19, according to records in the SSA database.

In Durango, the hospitals with 100% occupancy of general beds were: the Dr. Santiago Ramón y Cajal Hospital, the Cinco de Mayo Zone Military Hospital, the Gómez Palacio Hospital; General Hospital 450 and the General Hospital of Gómez Palacio.

In addition to these health centers, there were four others that had a general bed occupancy between 51 and 85 percent. In total, there are 13 hospitals in Durango that care for coronavirus patients.

Coahuila, Chihuahua and Jalisco registered, at the same cut-off date, four hospitals, each one, with a saturation of 100% in general beds.

Coahuila and Chihuahua are two of the states where it has been alerted that Covid-19 cases are on the rise; Chihuahua recently returned to a red traffic light, that is, maximum alert for the virus.

In Coahuila, the saturated hospitals were the Dr. Francisco Galindo Chávez Hospital, the General Hospital of Zone #1 of Saltillo, and the General Hospitals of Zone 16 and 18 of Torreón.

In addition to these health centers, another eight had an occupancy of general beds between 52 and 95% until last October 28. In total, in Coahuila, there are 25 health centers with records in the SSA for Covid care.

In the case of Chihuahua, the hospitals with 100% general bed occupancy were: Cd. Delicias, the General Hospital of Subzone #22 of Casas Grandes, the General Hospital of Zone #6 of Ciudad Juárez and the Hospital Presidente Gral. Lazaro Cardenas.

In addition to these health centers, there were another 16 with a saturation that ranged between 50 and 89 percent. The SSA database registers a total of 26 health centers that treat patients with the virus.

In Jalisco, the hospitals with 100% general bed occupancy were: the 45 Regional General Hospital in Guadalajara, the Puerto Vallarta hospital, the Guadalajara Regional Military Hospital, and the Zapopan Military Nursing. There were three other health centers in Jalisco, as of October 28, with an occupancy of general beds between 58 and 84 percent. In Jalisco, the SSA has records of 52 health centers.