8 relaxing wellness experiences in the Riviera Nayarit you will want to consider after the health emergency

Once the COVID-19 health emergency is over, you’ll want to relax, enjoy the great outdoors, and leave the difficult times behind you. Being able to experience quality time away from home will be fundamental to your own and your family’s experience.

A visit to the Riviera Nayarit is a must, as this is a destination that has the ideal ingredients for you to detox from the stress caused by a long lockdown. Here you can enjoy a wide variety of activities to renovate your mind, body, and soul.

Yoga and meditation in contact with nature

The Riviera Nayarit is one of the destinations that best exemplifies the philosophy of Wellness. With its spectacular resorts, beaches, and the incomparable backdrop of the Sierra de Vallejo, the destination sets the perfect stage for yoga retreats, meditation workshops, and other wellness therapies in direct contact with nature. There are also different resorts and spiritual retreats that offer holistic service, menus specializing in vegan and organic foods, and experts in different yoga techniques—all marvelous experiences tucked in between the jungle and the sea.

Seaside walks

Few things are more relaxing than a walk along the shore, feeling the soft sand beneath your feet, breathing in the healthy air, hearing the waves breaking on the beach, and enjoying the warm therapeutic rays of the sun… And you’ll be able to enjoy it sooner than you think! The uniquely beautiful beaches of the Riviera Nayarit are waiting for you, ideal for sunset walks or fun water sports in the waves.

Enjoy the sunset

The sunsets in the Riviera Nayarit are glorious anytime of the year, but they’re even better towards the end of August when the sun is more brilliant, or in early June when the rains begin. Punta de Mita’s Destiladeras beach is one of the best places to watch the sun dip below the horizon—there’s even an overlook where you’ll get a spectacular view of Banderas Bay. The sun sets around 7:30 p.m. during the summer, don’t miss it!

Visit an orchid garden by the sea

Imagine a gorgeous green getaway far from the city noise, overflowing with flowers with the ocean in the background… Welcome to the “Lo de Perla” Jungle Garden, one of this tourist destination’s most relaxing places. Located within the Las Lomas ranch just five minutes from the coastal village of San Pancho, the garden is at home in this natural setting of 13 hectares of land dotted with enormous trees filled with a fabulous variety of birds. The best part is the Orchid Sanctuary and its collection of 500 flowers cultivated in vitro. It’s the best of nature, ready to soothe your soul!

Hiking

Walking is easy and low-impact. It’s a well-known fact that walking relaxes the body and sends calming signals to your brain, helping to relieve tension. On your next visit to the Riviera Nayarit, make sure you go hiking in the Sierra de Vallejo. There are lots of trails and openings that you can follow to explore the exceptionally beautiful landscapes and observe the local flora and fauna. It’s important that on your adventure you take the right equipment to be more comfortable, including sufficient water and special clothing that adapts to the temperature of the place you’re visiting.

The thrill of the zip line

Ready to let off some of that adrenaline you’ve accumulated during the last few months? Seeing and experiencing the beauty of the mountains from a zip line is just what you need. There are several ecotourism ranches in the region with excellent facilities and trained personnel ready to safely guide you on this adventure. You’ll find them in Nuevo Vallarta, Punta de Mita, and Sayulita. It’s important that you help keep these natural reserves in perfect condition during your visit so you can contribute to the conservation of its biodiversity.

Birdwatching in San Pancho or San Blas

Birdwatching is an ideal way to commune with nature in its purest form; nothing is better for the body and soul than listening to the birds singing free in their natural habitat. Although San Pancho and San Blas are the best spots for birdwatching, the entire Riviera Nayarit offers excellent conditions as well, since it is part of the western migratory route for birds traveling from North America to the south. The best season for birding is from October to March, although there are guided tours by specialized tour operators all year round. San Pancho, Sayulita, and San Blas are some of the locations where you can practice this activity.

Enjoy Stand Up Paddle

Standing up, paddling, and gliding along a wave… This is basically what Stand Up Paddle or “paddle boarding” is all about, a relatively new sport that nonetheless is gaining more and more followers. Unlike its “cousin” surfing, this sport does not need extreme waves, as it can be practiced on a calm sea, a lake, or even a pool. Stand Up Paddle also has its spiritual side: According to the Polynesians (the forerunners of this activity) it’s the channel to communicating with their gods through the waves. In the Rivera Nayarit, La Lancha beach is a favorite of local surfers and visitors alike. Nearby El Anclote beach in the community of Corral del Risco has the gentle waves and crystal-clear turquoise waters to welcome those who want to learn this fun sport.

