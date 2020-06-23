A 7.5 magnitude earthquake was registered in Oaxaca, strong in Mexico City

A few moments ago there was an earthquake that was felt in Mexico City, with an epicenter in Oaxaca and of 7.5 magnitude, according to preliminary information.

“Preliminary: SISMO Magnitude 7.5 Loc. 12 km SOUTHEAST CRUCECITA, OAX 06/23/2020 10:29:03 Lat 15.68 Lon -96.07 Pf 10 km”, reported the National Seismological System.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration of the United States (NOAA) issued a tsunami warning for Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras after the strong earthquake.

The head of government, Claudia Sheinbaum published on her Twitter account: “Magnitude 7.1 earthquake. Protocols are activated. Information in a minute ”.

The earthquake strongly shook buildings in central Mexico City, with hundreds of people fleeing their houses into the streets after city alarms alerted residents minutes before the tremors.

Reports assure that the duration of the quake was approximately one minute.

So far, no reports of serious damage in Mexico City.

Official sources confirm the presence of the head of government at C5 and security reviews are being carried out by air and by ground in Mexico City.

The strong earthquake was felt in various states of the country such as Guerrero, Chiapas, Veracruz.

David León, national coordinator of Civil Protection, said that so far no damage has been reported to priority infrastructures, such as hydroelectric plants or oil facilities.

Reports of damage beginning to come in from Huatulco, Oaxaca.

Huatulco, Oaxaca

Damage in the Historic Center of the City of Oaxaca.

Developing news.