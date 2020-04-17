A shocking 40% of COVID-19 patients in Jalisco are hospitalized

Of the 176 patients infected with COVID-19 in Jalisco, 70 were hospitalized. This represents a shocking 40% of the cases in the state are hospitalized, according to statistics from the Jalisco Ministry of Health.

On April 6, the Secretary of Jalisco’s Ministry of Health, Fernando Petersen, reported that it was estimated that only 15% of infections would require hospitalization, so the figure is equivalent to 25% more than expected, according to data presented today.

Although the coronavirus cases will present themselves gradually, if this trend continues, the number of beds planned for hospitalization of patients could become insufficient, since it would only reach 19% of cases.

The 3,161 spaces that could be arranged by the state Health network correspond to the forecast of 15% of the 16,819 infections (estimated in a favorable scenario for Jalisco), as reported by the Secretary of Health at the time. In order to reduce the risk of contagion, the health and government authorities have repeatedly urged citizens to follow isolation measures, in order to prevent the number of cases from continuing to grow.

On April 8, when the Government of Jalisco began to share information about patients hospitalized in a state hospital, 47 hospitalized patients were reported. By day April 13 the figure decreased to 23 and remained that way on April 14.

However, from Tuesday to Wednesday the number tripled, reaching up to 73 of the positive cases hospitalized.

Of the 70 patients admitted to hospitals, 47 were in clinics of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) and 23 in hospitals of the SSJ. So far, the Jalisco Health Secretariat has not reported on the conditions that led patients to require hospitalization.

The State of Jalisco has performed less than 3,000 COVID-19 tests within its population of 8.5 million people since the pandemic began.

The federal government announced today plans to begin lifting health restrictions in the country beginning on May 17, despite a lack of testing. Nationally, less than 40,000 COVID-19 tests have been done.