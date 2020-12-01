ACT2PV Is Back with Fabulous Shows and Better Than Ever Entertainment

Act2PV is back and better than ever! Not only is the venue observing all government requirements (mandatory masks, sanitizers, temperatures checks), Act2PV has successfully opened The Starlight Cabaret, a spectacular open-air theater.

With reduced capacity, reserved seating, required masks, temperature checks and sanitizers in all its theaters, ACT2PV has also added extra safety measures in its Main Stage, including reduced capacity, ozone purifiers, ozone disinfectors, air purifiers and HEPA filters.

Act2PV, has continued to win “The Best Performing Arts Venue in Banderas Bay,” and is ranked as one of the “Top Things To Do in Puerto Vallarta” by TripAdvisor. This fantastic venue is offering an amazing 2020/2021 season!

Here is a brief description of this season’s fantastic shows!

Sunday, 6 pm, ‘M.J. Live,’ (A musical & dance tribute to Michael Jackson.)

Sunday, 7 pm, ‘Us Two: Abba/Elton John,’ (A musical tribute featuring popular duo, Us Two.) Live Band.

Sunday, 9 pm, Starting Dec 13th, ‘Follies La Rouge,’ (A Broadway/Vaudeville/Burlesque show)

Monday, 6 pm, ‘Diana Sings Ross,’ (A tribute to Diana Ross by ‘Voice of Mexico Finalist’ Diana Villmonte.

Monday, 9:30 pm, ‘Mama Tits: The Bitch is Back,’ (Mama Tits inspires audiences with her life stories and gorgeous vocals)

Tuesday, 7 pm, ‘Crooners,’ (Marc Lopez sings the music of The Jersey Boys, Sinatra, Frankie Valli, Michael Buble and more!)

Tuesday, 8 pm, ‘Steven Retchless: Limitless,’ (An incredible mix of sing, dance, story-telling & pole dancing.)

Wednesday, 7 pm, ‘Hello Barbara, Hello Bette,’ (A musical tribute to the music legends Barbara Streisand and Bette Midler.) Live Band.

Wednesday, 8 pm, ‘Us Two: Fleetwood Mac/Eagles,’ (A musical tribute featuring popular duo, Us Two, and their live band.) Live Band.

Thursday, 7 pm, ‘Reflections,’ (A musical tribute to iconic female musical groups, The Supremes, The Pointer Sisters, The Andrew Sisters, The Dream Girls performed by Act2PV’s brightest female stars.)

Thursday, 9:30 pm, ‘Hedda Lettuce: Tossed Salad 2,’ (Fresh comedy, crisp live-singing & delicious comedy by the Queen of Green, Hedda Lettuce.)

Friday, 6 pm, ‘Linda Ronstadt: In My Voice,’ (Brenda Gavino sings the music of musical icon, Linda Ronstadt.) Live Band.

Friday, 7 pm, ‘Best of Broadway,’ (A musical revue featuring Tony award winning songs from Broadway.)

Friday, 9 pm, ‘Hedda Lettuce: Tossed Salad 2.’

Saturday, 6 pm, ‘Legends,’ (Featuring the music of Bruce Springsteen, Stevie Nicks & Carole King.) Live Band.

Saturday, 9 pm, ‘Mama Tits: The Bitch is Back.’

Starting Sunday, December 29th, ‘Delighted Tobehere: Hello Daddy,’ (All live singing, All Broadway.)

Please make sure to confirm the times of the shows that you book, because some of the scheduling continues to be updated.

If you are looking for a fun evening of top-quality entertainment, join ACT2PV for some of the very best shows available! For a detailed description of each of these shows, or to order tickets, please go to the website at www.act2pv.com or at the Box Office from 10 am-10 pm. The Act II Entertainment STAGES complex is located on the corner of Insurgentes and Basilio Badillo on the Southside of Puerto Vallarta. For more information, call (322) 222-1512, or follow ACT2PV on Facebook.

This year, Alfonso Lopez and I decided to create and produce our own shows here at Act2PV. We actually started creating the shows and rehearsing back in March. While I plan and produce, Alfonso is the one that directs, rehearses, prepares rehearsal tracks, chooses orchestrations, and the list goes on and on… But I want to take a moment to say “Thank You” to Alfonso for being such an amazing creative partner. Act2PV is the dream it is because of you and what you bring to it. (Danny Mininni, founding member of ACT2PV)

Well… that brought back some memories! If you like the music of Bruce Springsteen, Stevie Nicks and Carole King, then “LEGENDS” at Act2PV is the show for you. Local favorites Daniela Treviño and Víctor Do Espirito front a top notch live band and totally rock!!! Sorry …no other way to put it. Both Victor and Daniela quite simply SHONE with the energy and charisma of the originals… and in sync with the high-octane musicians behind them, brought the audience to their feet more than once… standing ovations that were very well deserved. Highly recommended!!! (Alex McLauchlan)