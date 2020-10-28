Activities will be limited in Puerto Vallarta beginning October 30 due to COVID-19

Beaches in Puerto Vallarta will be closed at 3 PM each day beginning on October 30. Businesses must close by 8:30 PM, with the exception of essential businesses. Public transportation and all car services, including UBER, must stop operations at 10 PM. Taxis may operate 24 hours a day.

On Wednesday morning, at a press conference, the Governor of Jalisco confirmed that this Friday, October 30, the “emergency button” will be activated. As he said, this is due to the incidence of cases in Jalisco, which yesterday registered 904 new cases of coronavirus.

“The health board had several work sessions and we have made the decision to activate this mechanism that would begin its application this Friday,” said the Governor.

In addition, he clarified that the Emergency Button will be implemented for 14 days to stop the chain of infections.

These are some of the measures that will be taken with the activation of this mechanism in Jalisco, there are some exceptions for Puerto Vallarta:

-The activation of the mechanism will not imply a total stoppage of industry, commerce, and services.

-Economic, cultural, religious, recreational, and sports activities will be suspended. The suspension of activities will be on the weekdays in the night hours, between the hours of 7 PM and 6 AM, Monday to Thursday. A complete shutdown of activities will begin Friday’s at 7 PM until Monday morning at 6 AM.

-The public transport and car service of digital platforms will also be restricted. Buses and car services cannot operate after 9 PM on all days of the week.

-The taxis may continue to operate at any time and during the weekends.

-Restaurants will be able to offer food for carryout and the platforms that are dedicated to this will be able to continue operating.

-Supermarkets will close at 8:00 p.m.

-The self-service and grocery stores will work until 7:00 p.m, seven days a week.

-Pharmacies and health services may operate in their normal hours.

For Puerto Vallarta, the restrictions and schedules will have a slight variation because 90% of the economic activity depends on tourism and 65% of the economic income is generated on weekends.

Closing in Puerto Vallarta will be Monday to Sunday: from 8:30 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. the next day. This includes restaurants, bars, transportation, and all services not considered as essential.

After conflicting reports, local authorities have confirmed beginning Friday, beaches will be closed at 3:00 PM each day for the next two weeks.

Public transport will end at 10 PM and begin at 5:30 AM. Taxis will run at all times, but digital services such as UBER must stop at 10 PM.

It is considered essential activities that not all private or public hospital and medical services will be stopped; pharmacy; convenience and grocery stores; security services; relief and civil protection teams, basic public and private support services (energy, water, telecommunications); gas stations; insurance company adjusters; taxi service (not platforms); postal service and funeral homes. In addition to public transport only for essential personnel are all considered essential businesses.

These closures will continue until November 14.

According to the State authority, the “emergency button” seeks to cut chains of infections by reducing risk situations and exposure time to the coronavirus COVID-19 virus, but it is not an infallible solution.

The official order is to interrupt these chains of contagion with the responsibility of people, by participating and collaborating in restrictive and preventive measures to reduce the crisis.

The State Government recalls that for the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) point out that contagion depends on five factors:

The time of exposure to the virus. Ventilation level of closed spaces. Generalized use of face masks. Number of people gathered in the same space. Level of exhalations according to how loud you speak.

Jalisco seeks to reduce the high concentration of people and time of exposure in risky environments , as well as maintain low levels of hospitalization and avoid the economic effects of the population as much as possible.

Breaking information, continue to follow us for more updates on closures.

Photo credit: https://www.instagram.com/p/CG4M25VJ_ep/