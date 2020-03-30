Another cruise with 680 crew members and no passengers will arrive in Puerto Vallarta

The Westerdam cruise ship belonging to Holland American Line is about to arrive in Puerto Vallarta with 680 crew members on board and without any tourists.

Before entering international waters, they were reviewed by the United States Coast Guard, so none of its 680 crew members are suspected of Covid-19 coronavirus. Also, they will not exit the ship, they will remain on the ship for the duration of the contingency.

The maritime terminal of Puerto Vallarta will have 3 cruises, since Westerdam joins Norwegian Joy and Eurodam from the same company, a presence that exists in the face of a health emergency.

The Westerdam, set sail on March 2 from Manila, in the Philippine Islands, which before the massive cancellation of cruises in Asia by Covid-19 left without passengers.

Although the final destination was the port of Juneau, Alaska, the shipping company determined to send it to Puerto Vallarta at this time.

The ship has been sailing for a month without being in commercial service.

Holland American Line’s urgency to dock the ship in Puerto Vallarta is for the crew to rest and maintain the ship.