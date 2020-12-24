Another flight from Puerto Vallarta arrives in Vancouver with COVID-19 infected passenger

Eight flights either departing or arriving in B.C. have been added to the COVID-19 exposure list late Tuesday, including an arrival from Puerto Vallarta. Those flights carrying a confirmed case of COVID-19 include:

• Dec. 9: KLM 681, Amsterdam to Vancouver, Rows 6-9.

• Dec. 9: WestJet 3320, Vancouver to Kelowna, Rows 15-19.

• Dec. 12: Air Canada 103, Toronto to Vancouver, Rows 32-38.

• Dec. 14: Air Canada 241, Edmonton to Vancouver, Rows 23-29.

• Dec. 14: Air Canada 8414, Vancouver to Kelowna, Rows 13-9.

• Dec. 15: WestJet 129, Calgary to Vancouver, Rows 1-4.

• Dec. 16: Air Canada 311, Montreal to Vancouver, Rows 17-23.

• Dec. 19: WestJet 2153, Puerto Vallarta to Vancouver, Rows 5-11.

Those who were on-board an international flight with a confirmed case of COVID-19 are required to self-isolate and watch for symptoms for 14 days. Those who were on-board a domestic flight with a confirmed case aren’t required to self-isolate but must monitor closely for possible symptoms.