At least 187 business in Puerto Vallarta closed to due violating COVID-19 health protocols

At least 187 establishments have been closed in Puerto Vallarta so far in the pandemic by failing to comply with sanitary measures.

The closures are according to the Director of Inspection and Regulations, José Juan Velázquez Hernández, noting that economic activity in the city is practically 100 percent.

He explained that the closures have been in all sectors, that is, they are not exclusive to one type of commercial item and these have occurred throughout the pandemic.

The Director of Inspection and Regulations pointed out that over time, preventive measures have been relaxed in businesses, which is why closures have been applied.

For this reason, he assured that they are reinforcing the measures because what is sought is to prevent the ’emergency button’ from being pressed and the economy of the city being stopped again.

The official stressed that vigilance will be redoubled, but also called on the owners of commercial establishments to abide by the measures, since it has been observed, among other issues, that the sanitary mats are no longer in place or that they have stopped being used. Some businesses have stopped taking temperatures of clients or even providing hand gel. “But it is not all places,” said Velázquez Hernández.

According to the Jalisco Health Secretariat, the Costa area and mainly Puerto Vallarta, is one of the municipalities in the entity that houses the most active cases of coronavirus, and this, largely due to the relaxation in terms of measures preventive, in such a way that a plea is made to continue using masks correctly, use alcohol gel and keep a healthy distance, in addition to going out only for the essentials.