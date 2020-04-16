At least 7 IMSS workers in Puerto Vallarta have Covid-19

Of the 15 positive cases of COVID-19 being reported in Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, seven are health workers from the General Hospital of Zone 42 (HGZ 42) of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS).

Of these seven people, including doctors and nurses, all belong to HGZ 42, although some also work in other public and private health institutions.

However, the seven health workers, until yesterday, were stable and isolated in their homes, to avoid a greater number of infections.

This was confirmed by the head of the General Directorate of Health Prevention of the Jalisco Health Secretariat (SSJ), Gabriela Mena Rodríguez, when questioned about the cases that have been occurring at the local level of COVID-19.

He noted that medical personnel are quite vulnerable to contagion, due to the exposure they have with patients who have suffered from said virus, due to the ease of contamination by COVID-19.

The doctor indicated that due to this situation, in an effort to protect medical personnel, tests are being carried out on doctors who are in the COVID-19 areas or who are in contact with confirmed and suspected cases.

He added that from the moment the doctors show signs, they isolate themselves, take samples and apply guidelines for epidemiological surveillance, such as: entering and leaving the hospital, reinforcing the precautions for the doctors themselves to be supervising patients.

He noted that the IMSS itself has identified contacts and has already taken samples and the SSJ for its part, is expanding that intentional search to verify all possible contacts of health personnel, as is done with any other suspected patient.

The galena asked citizens not to stigmatize doctors and nurses, as has been happening in various parts of the country, as they are victims of discrimination by some social groups.

It should be remembered that the HGZ 42 in Puerto Vallarta is the site where, as of Wednesday afternoon, the largest number of deaths in the state of Jalisco had occurred due to Covid-19, with three deaths.

Three deaths would normally correspond with at least 80 cases of COVID-19, however, Puerto Vallarta is only reporting 15 total cases of the virus, a number that is under scrutiny. IMSS staff around the country have reported COVID-19 cases being diagnosed as pneumonia or respiratory infections in an effort to keep case numbers low in Mexico, an accusation that Health Secretary of Mexico denies.