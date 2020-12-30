Award-winning Seth Sikes Sings Judy Garland at Incanto, and more entertainment

Incanto has all safety guidelines in place with 25% max occupancy indoors. New open-air style accordion windows have been installed in the piano bar that open to the cool, fresh breezes of the Rio Cuale.

Seth Sikes, one of New York’s hottest cabaret performers, comes to Puerto Vallarta tosing the songs of Judy Garland accompanied by Mark Hartman at the piano. Never doing an impersonation, Sikes weaves the diva’s showstoppers into his own personal stories with a contemporary feel. He has played to sold-out houses at Feinstein’s / 54 Below in NYC in this critically-acclaimed tribute. Opening night, Dec. 30 at 7 pm in the theatre. Tickets available at the box office or online IncantoVallarta.com

After her recent sell-out debut performance, another show for the beautiful Alison Lo has been added on Monday, Dec. 28, at 7:30 PM in the Piano Bar. The amazing Mark Hartman joins her at the piano featuring Pop, Standards, Broadway, and more! This is a free event. Two item minimum, please. Reservations recommended online here IncantoVallarta.com. Alison will also play on Mondays, Jan. 4, 11, 18 at 7:30pm.

On New Year’s Eve, brother and sister duo, Eva and Mau present an acoustic show based on two guitars and two voices playing some well-known pop-rock covers from Coldplay, 4 Non-Blondes, John Mayer, Alanis Morrisette, and more. Thursday, Dec. 31, at 7:30pm. No cover. Reserve IncantoVallarta.com. Then Mark Hartman plays your piano bar favorites at 9:30pm.

Internationally recognized vocalist, Enrique de Allende returns for his first show of the season on Saturday, Jan. 2 at 4pm in the theatre, accompanied by Mark Hartman at the piano. Many of your favorites in English and Spanish. Tickets IncantoVallarta.com

NYC entertainer, Jack Aaronson, recently made his Vallarta debut in the piano bar. He is currently the pianist at Marie’s Crisis, the Blue Whale on Fire Island, and Provincetown’s Tin Pan Alley, and plays contemporary and classic Broadway, and pop. Give him your requests and sing along. Visit Incanto’s Facebook page for scheduling information.

Three Tenors Vallarta features the vocal talents of Freddy Otelo from Venezuela, Armando Chakam from Colima, Mexico, and Pedro Islas from Mexico City, performing exquisite interpretations of many familiar contemporary and operatic ballads in English, Spanish, and Italian. Saturdays at 7pm. Limited seating with advance tickets is available at the box office or online at IncantoVallarta.com

Brunch with Media Luna. Brothers Caleb and Jair play amazing acoustic guitars on Saturdays on the riverside terrace 11am-1pm. Tickets IncantoVallarta.com

In the Piano Bar…

The piano bar has limited seating inside and more outside seating on the riverside terrace. Reservations are recommended for all shows. Enjoy our new large open windows and the fresh breezes of the Rio Cuale. Reserve [email protected] or visit IncantoVallarta.com. The shows are also streamed via Facebook LIVE – Incanto Vallarta.

Bob Bruneau plays familiar favorites at the piano on Mondays at 5pm. He’ll celebrate New Year’s early on Dec. 28. Sing along to your requests.

Singer David Jay presents ‘An American in Paradise’ and sings Broadway, standards, and more accompanied by pianist Bing Young. Tuesdays at 5pm.

Singer-songwriter, Lenar Noriega sings spicy Cuban rhythms and ballads, and dances sexy salsa on Tuesdays at 7:30pm, accompanied by pianist Fernando Uribe.

Bing Young plays piano and sings familiar favorites from Broadway and ‘The Great American Songbook’. Wednesdays at 5pm.

Vocalist Diego Guerrero presents ‘Songs of Romance’ accompanied by Derek Carkner at the piano featuring classic and contemporary ballads and love songs in English and Spanish. They will also welcome some special guests. Wednesdays at 7:30pm.

Jean-Guy ‘Jay-Gee’ Comeau, presents ‘Mostly Romantico’ featuring boleros, light classical and jazz, and popular Latin/French favorites on Thursdays at 5pm.

Award-winning pianist and audience favorite, Mark Hartman plays Broadway, Standards, and Pop in the piano bar on Thursdays and Saturdays at 9:30pm.

The Joan Houston Show is on Fridays at 5pm with Bob Bruneau at the piano. Joan sings selections from ‘The Great American Songbook’ in her unique and popular style.

Singer-songwriter and American Idol finalist, Effie Passero plays an eclectic blend of originals and covers including ballads, show tunes, pop, and opera. Fridays at 7:30pm in the piano bar.

The Red Suitcases band plays on Fridays at 9:30pm as a ticketed show. Vocal harmonies and acoustic guitars featuring pop hits and traditional ballads in English and Spanish. Online tickets available at IncantoVallarta.com

Bingo with Pearl is held on Saturdays at 4pm. Lots of laughs and win local gift certificates, show tickets, and more! She’ll also welcome some special guests.

Local entertainer Tonny Kenneth presents ‘Songs That Never Get Old’ featuring familiar pop hits and ballads accompanied by pianist Derek Carkner.

Pianist and singer Derek Carkner plays selections from ‘The Canadian Songbook’, love songs, and show tunes on Sundays at 5pm. He’ll also welcome some special guests.

Open Mic is on Sundays at 7:30pm hosted by Tracy Parks. Sing, play an instrument, tell a story… the stage is yours. Safe distancing is in place and the microphones are sanitized thoroughly after each performer, or feel free to bring your own to plug into their sound system.

Additional artists coming this season include violinist Edmund Bagnell (Well-Strung), singer-songwriter Renee Armand, NYC’s award-winning entertainer, David Maiocco (as Liberace), Enrique de Allende, and more! Visit Incanto’s Facebook page for a daily schedule and frequent updates and watch for more details on their all-new website, IncantoVallarta.com, coming soon.

Hours 9am-11:30pm. Open at 5pm on New Year’s Day. Breakfast is served on the riverside terrace 9am until 4pm. Casual evening dining 4pm-11pm. Happy Hour features two for one house cocktails, margaritas, and domestic beers 4pm-5pm. Two for one show tickets for select current shows are also available during daily Happy Hour.

All health and safety precautions are in place and strictly observed. Shows at 25% capacity. For more information, and reservations message them on Facebook or email [email protected]. Located at Insurgentes 109 (at the Rio Cuale).