Bars, nightclubs, and other businesses cleared to reopen operations in Jalisco

Under the new COVID Jalisco 2021 Plan, event halls, bars, nightclubs, and most other businesses are cleared to reopen, “everything will be available, the principle is that we want our economy to reactivate but with the necessary protocols and care.”

This was announced this afternoon by the Governor of the State while announcing the axis of “Economy and social responsibility”.

Although these establishments will reopen, “this idea cannot be confused with those who think we can do what we want,” said the Governor, and assured that for this stage “we need a great sense of individual responsibility.”

These guidelines for the operation of bars, nightclubs, and other businesses will include:

Mandatory use of face masks, filters, and sanitary protocols for clients and staff.

50% capacity according to the area and license of the establishment.

Time restrictions are removed, normal business hours will be authorized.

The entry restriction for people over 60 years of age is eliminated, meaning people over 60 will be authorized to enter businesses, such as grocery stores, where they have been prohibited since the last restrictions were implemented in January.

The opening of businesses are authorized beginning Saturday, February 13, 2021, and will remain in effect until December 15, 2021.

Churches have also been cleared for Worshipping and holding Mass services in the State.

The Governor left open that some restrictions could be applied in the future during holidays, such as Easter, Mother’s Day, and the June 6 elections in Mexico, however the goal of the new plan is to reopen businesses with limited restrictions and focusing on individual responsibility and health protocols that don’t restrict the right to business operations.

Prior to activating the first restrictions in Jalisco, the Governor called for a plan that focused on individual responsibility, a call to public action that was largely ignored and resulted in the State applying restrictions on three different occasions.

This story has been updated to include additional information about the new guidelines that will be implemented on February 13, 2021.