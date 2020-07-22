Bars and nightclubs in Puerto Vallarta protest closure during pandemic

Employees and businessmen of bars and nightclubs demonstrated in Puerto Vallarta against the closure of establishments during the coronavirus pandemic.

On this Tuesday, just over 400 people made the march until they reached the municipal presidency in the center of the city. Similar protests were held in Guadalajara.

“I work, for the support of our family, we have four months without work,” said Violeta, who is a worker at a well-known bar in the city and who was accompanied by her little daughter.

Aaron, a bar worker, asked to have an income to be able to provide for his family. “It is difficult not to work, I have five children, it is something very stupid.”

A commission of five people met with municipal authorities in order to let them know what the situation was and why they were not allowed to open bars and nightclubs in the city at this time, said José Juan Velázquez, director of Municipal Inspection and Regulations.

After the meeting, Israel Meza, a businessman, reported that there had been no agreements, although both parties promised to discuss a solution to the problem in the coming days.

“We really did not reach the agreement we came to look for …, we gave the City Council some ideas where we can already operate, but we did not reach an agreement, they will listen to us and they also showed us information that came from the State Government for the reopening of business ”.

Since last March 18, bars, clubs and nightclubs have been closed in the state of Jalisco and the few that have dared to open, as soon as they are detected, are closed.

Elías García Montenegro, businessman and operational director of the Reyes de la Noche Group, spoke about the difficult situation they are going through in the face of this coronavirus pandemic.

He pointed out that unlike the restaurant sector, the nightlife in Puerto Vallarta is suffering a long period of closure, from which several establishments may no longer be able to reopen.

He stressed that the sector greatly boosts the city’s economy, “and so if we continue like this, we would be closing very soon. I think we can’t take one more month like this, ”he said.

Photo by Adolfo Torres Martínez