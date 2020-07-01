Body found floating in Puerto Vallarta’s Ameca River

The body of a male between 25-30 years old was found floating in the Ameca River, in the municipality of Puerto Vallarta.

Municipal Police personnel reported that the finding occurred at noon on Tuesday in the river bed at the point known as Paso del Guayabo, on the border with the state of Nayarit.

Neighbors in the area saw the body and made the report to the authorities. Soon after, municipal police officers arrived, who confirmed the finding and notified the staff of the State Attorney’s Office.

The Agent of the Public Ministry requested the help of the Municipal Civil Protection Unit, whose elements were given the task of extracting the body and delivering it to Forensic Science, who transferred the body to their facilities where the autopsy will be carried out to determine the cause of death.

The authorities indicated that on the shore they found a phone and some identifications of the deceased with his home address in Colonia 12 de Octubre, in El Pitillal.