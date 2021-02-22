Bohemia Viva’s, Andrea Mottura, Presents Online Spanish Lessons with a Musical Flair

Andrea Mottura has been fortunate to enjoy a successful singing career with the duo BohemiaViva and has traveled and performed all over the world, spending the past ten years in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. She loves to incorporate music and lyrics into the Spanish lessons that she shares, communicating the passion and beauty of language in creative ways.

Since the pandemic began, Andrea has had to curtail her performing career and has returned to her passion of teaching Spanish.

Andrea was born and raised in Argentina, where she trained as a translator and interpreter, and has taught languages at various academies and institutes as well as privately. Andrea’s Language Certifications include: Degree in Scientific, Technical, and Literary Translation; Bilingual Assessor granted by the Argentine Ministry of Education; Teaching English Online- Cambridge Assessment; ATC Language School Teacher Training; Teaching Language Online Authorized by Arizona State University.

Language is a powerful force and a transforming experience that connects us with each other and our surroundings. Andrea can’t wait to help you open some doors you’ve never imagined, that will bring you into a whole new world of communicating and understanding the Spanish language.

Andrea considers being bilingual one of the greatest gifts of her life. It has opened up many opportunities in her life, both personally and professionally, and she wants to be able to share that gift with YOU!

Andrea Mottura would like to invite YOU now to share and enjoy the process of learning through her online Spanish courses and guide you closer to the rich and endless culture of the Hispanic world.

Through FUN videos of her singing adventures

with BohemiaViva, Andrea will teach you songs and lyrics as you work together.

ONE-ON-ONE private classes are available to you to help you move at your own pace and go deeper with each subject matter.

GROUP CLASSES – In different levels: Beginner, Advanced Beginner, Intermediate and Advanced. Each class has a minimum of 4 and maximum of 8 students. You get to grow and practice with each other. Andrea will help you figure out your appropriate level so you can enjoy being with other people at the same level of proficiency. She will help you assess your level with a free consult.

Andrea teaches Spanish spoken in Mexico, which is Universally understood, focusing on conversation, including colloquial expressions and some slang, with a non-threatening approach to grammar.

The classes are fun and focused, designed to help you improve as quickly as possible. Andrea loves singing and incorporating songs and music into her classes. At the end of each 6-week program, you will get a SPECIAL TREAT with a LIVE performance from BohemiaViva, her singing duo with her husband Luis Lujan.

For more information about Andrea Mottura’s private and group language classes, go to www.andreamottura.com.