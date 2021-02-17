Brian Justin Crum, One Night Only, Feb 19th at The Palm Cabaret

With One Appearance Only, make sure to see Brian Justin Crum on Friday, February 19th at 9:30 pm at The Palm Cabaret and Bar in The Romantic Zone of Puerto Vallarta. Brian came to national attention in the U.S. in the 11th season of America’s Got Talent, taking 4th place in 2016. Since that time, his star has continued to rise in the music industry as he has performed with major recording artists, released original albums and appeared in concerts and musicals.

As a singer and actor from San Diego, Brian attended the San Diego School of Creative and Performing Arts and has always had a love for music. He decided to take his passion for music and acting to the stage.and left San Diego to become a part of the popular Broadway musical Wicked. He later joined the cast of the musical comedy Altar Boyz and Grease.

Crum also dreamed of becoming a part of the Next to Normal musical; with that dream coming true when he became a standby for the Gabe and Henry, characters of the play. He has starred in several regional productions. He soon met his mentor, Stephen Schwartz, and the two performed alongside each other throughout the country. Brian played the character of “Daniel” in the episode “Possessed” in Season 12 of Law & Order: SVU.

Crum toured with The Addams Family portraying Lucas Beineke. He also played Galileo Figaro in Queen’s rock theatrical We Will Rock You. He sang with Brian May and Roger Taylor, original members of the band.

Brian has won numerous Best Actor in Musical Awards for his performances and garnered impressive reviews. Currently, in addition to his acting career, Crum is pursuing a career in Pop music and currently lives in Los Angeles.

Make sure to reserve your tickets to see Brian Justin Crum in his One Night Only performance at The Palm Cabaret on Friday, Feb 19th at 9:30 pm. This is a night of music you won’t want to miss!

The Palm Cabaret and Bar is located at 508 Olas Altas in the heart of the Puerto Vallarta Romantic Zone. Tickets to all shows can be purchased at the venue’s box office or online at thepalmcabaret.com. For questions, you can reach them (322) 222-0200, or follow The Palm Cabaret and Bar PVR on Facebook.