Broadway actor, Daniel Le Claire, performs this month in Puerto Vallarta

Entertainer, Daniel Le Claire, has many credits to his name, including his portrayal of “Elder Smith” in Broadway’s ‘The Book of Mormon,’ “Fender” in Hollywood Bowl’s Hairspray and as a performer in Betty Smith’s 90th: A Tribute to America’s Golden Girl NBC.

Le Claire is a singer, songwriter, actor, and dancer who covers some of our favorite popular hits over the decades. He is a highly respected Jazz, Pop, and Soul recording artist, as well, and is currently residing in Nashville. After appearing in ‘The Book of Mormon’ he set off to St. Louis, quickly finding his place in the Jazz community. Daniel has shared the stage with Mary Tyler Moore, Nick Jonas, John Stamos, All American Rejects, Amy Poehler, Carol Burnett, Wayne Newton and many more. He has also performed at world-famous venues, such as The Kennedy Center, Fabulous Fox and Place des Arts.

Daniel currently stars at Act2PV’s Red Room in ‘Hello, My Name is Elder Smith’ featuring songs and stories from Broadway. The final show is on March 1st at 9:30 pm. Le Claire also stars in the heart-throb Boy Band appearing Feb 23, 25 & 26 at 9:30 pm and on Feb 24 at 5 pm. ‘The Boy Band Project’ is an all-gay boy band cover band that portrays the sound, movement, and energy of NSYNC, Backstreet Boys, Hanson, One Direction, 98 Degrees, O-town, Boyz II Men, Jonas Brothers and more. These boys are all direct from Broadway!

Also appearing at the Red Room in ‘Miscast Men of Broadway,’ Daniel and members of the Boy Band belt out the Broadway hit songs that they were born to sing. The remaining shows are on Feb 22 & 29 at 5 pm and on Feb 28 at 7:30 pm. This is show-tune heaven for all those who love Broadway!

Last week, I saw Daniel Le Claire in ‘Hello, My Name is Elder Smith.’ Daniel took us on a spectacular musical journey of his life from college to Broadway and beyond. With 13 years in the biz, Daniel detailed his experience auditioning and starring in the hit show, ‘The Book of Mormon.’

Every interesting story was accompanied by a fabulous song that affirmed why he is a musical star.

Le Clair also shared a wonderful story of meeting Cher that kept us on the edge of our seats. Popular and Broadway tunes were mixed into his thoughtful, humorous and biographical dialogue. There were also inspiring stories, tributes and song dedications to important people in his life.

Handsome, charming and oh-so-talented, Daniel Le Claire sings like a Broadway star. It was absolutely thrilling to listen to him belt out those familiar tunes in his gorgeous tenor voice!

Explaining why he left ‘The Book of Mormon’ after a 3-year stint, Daniel shared with us the incredible emotional and physical demands of starring in a Broadway show. After 1,200 shows in 3 years, it was time for a change. He then moved into a starring role in John Water’s musical, ‘Hairspray.’ He continues to tour and perform around the country as he pursues his first love which is composing, recording and performing original music.

I would highly recommend seeing Daniel Le Claire in one of his remaining shows at the Red Room. He possesses all the attributes of an accomplished Broadway performer and his exquisite voice is beyond wonderful. Next year Daniel will be back with some of his Broadway friends, showcasing hit songs from Ladies of Broadway. But there’s still time to see his shows at the Red Room in the next few days.