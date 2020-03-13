Cancellation of cruises and Tourist Tianguis will impact Puerto Vallarta

Without being able to quantify it yet, the postponement of the Tourist Tianguis in Mérida will have an impact on Puerto Vallarta and the state, according to the Jalisco Tourism Secretary, Germán Ralis Cumplido during his visit to the city.

“Obviously in public health, we already know what we are facing. On the economic issue, there is indeed an impact,” said the state official, noting that, from the outset, not having the possibility to carry out the market and postpone it, will generate an economic impact in the Puerto Vallarta and Riviera Nayarit region.

“We are not going to be able to continue with the agenda as we had set it, since a large number of people from many parts of the world who came to do business in the tourist field stop coming,” he said. In such a way that this situation will make an impact, said Ralis Cumplido, who did not want to venture to point out the level of economic impact, “but obviously there will be.”

Thousands of cruise passengers

Likewise, the state secretary spoke of the cancellation of at least 12 cruise ship arrivals to this city, which represents between 35 and 40 thousand people who will not arrive in the city after the cancellation for two months of the Princess Cruises chain. These tourists, would leave the city, an economic spill in the order of $4.8 million dollars, which will impact this destination, but “work is being done for the least possible impact,” he said.

“The one that is suspended, because we are talking about a large number of cruise passengers who on average spend around $115 and $120 dollars per person. Obviously there will be an economic impact,” he stressed.

He said that what is expected obviously can change if we begin to see flight cancellations. “So we are facing things as they arise and we are obviously hoping that the impact will be less,” he added.

Ralis Cumplido said that with funds from the Trust and 3% of the Lodging Tax to the platforms, a stock market could be created together with the business community to be able to promote the destination in order to face this situation and a possible contingency.

“We have already talked with the business sector of Puerto Vallarta and Riviera Nayarit, so that together we can generate an economic strategy that allows us to face this situation that is occurring and that we manage, in due course, to face the effects that they can be generated ”, he pointed out.

Ralis Cumplido called on the sector not to fall into speculation and to work in a coordinated manner and to attend to the instructions issued by the health authorities.