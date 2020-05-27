Carlos Slim donates $30-Million pesos to Jalisco’s fight against COVID-19

The Carlos Slim Foundation made a donation for $30 million pesos for the strengthening, conversion, and hospital equipment in Jalisco to face the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The financial support was made through the State Health Secretariat, which was in charge of the hospital reconversion that allows it to have a specialized unit for the care of patients diagnosed with COVID-19,” the Foundation reported in a statement.

The donation was delivered to the Ángel Leaño Hospital of the Autonomous University of Guadalajara (UAG).

“As part of the State Hospital Reconversion and Escalation Plan, the expansion of 60 beds was carried out in the geriatric area of ​​the Hospital General de Occidente ( HGO ) dedicated to the care of patients with COVID-19 “.

The Foundation explained that the volunteers who will provide care to patients with this disease at the Ángel Leaño Hospital (HAL) have been in training and on May 27 they join the HGO work team in order to strengthen the human capital that works and supports the medical, nursing, nutrition and general services areas, among others.