‘Christmas at Incanto’ hosted by Aunt Pearl and Gouda Gabor with Special Guests

Incanto’s fall season is off to a great start with all safety guidelines in place with 25% max occupancy indoors. New open-air style accordion windows have been installed in the piano bar that open to the cool, fresh breezes of the Rio Cuale.

Hosted by Aunt Pearl and the legendary Gouda Gabor, celebrate the holiday season with Christmas at Incanto on Thursday, Dec. 17 at 7:30pm. Music, comedy, and Special Guests including local entertainer Kami Desilets, vocalist Diego Guerrero, pianist Derek Carkner, the incredible voices of ‘Three Tenors Vallarta’, and more! Limited seating in the piano bar and upper outdoor terrace. Online tickets are available at IncantoVallarta.com. All safety guidelines will be observed.

Piano man and popular NYC entertainer, Jack Aaronson, makes his Vallarta debut in the piano bar. He is currently the pianist at Marie’s Crisis, the Blue Whale on Fire Island, and Provincetown’s Tin Pan Alley, and plays contemporary and classic Broadway, and pop. Give him your requests and sing along beginning Dec. 16, at 9:30pm.

This season’s new hit show, Three Tenors Vallarta features the vocal talents of Freddy Otelo from Venezuela, Armando Chakam from Colima, Mexico, and Pedro Islas from Mexico City, performing exquisite interpretations of many familiar contemporary and operatic ballads in English, Spanish, and Italian. Saturdays at 7pm. Limited seating with advance tickets is available at the box office or online at IncantoVallarta.com

Canadian tribute artist, Matt Cage is one of the premier Elvis impersonators in the world performing spot-on, all-live vocals. He presents ‘Elvis – Home For Christmas’, featuring many of your favorite Christmas songs from the King of Rock N Roll. One night only, Dec. 23, at 7pm in the theater. This show will likely sell-out so reserve early at the box office or online at IncantoVallarta.com

NYC’s award-winning pianist and Music Director, Mark Hartman returns to the piano bar on Dec. 26 at 9:30pm. He plays everything from Broadway to disco and is always an audience favorite. He will also be accompanying several visiting artists throughout the season.

In the Piano Bar…

Singer-songwriter and American Idol finalist, Effie Passero plays an eclectic blend of originals and covers including ballads, show tunes, pop, and opera. Fridays at 7:30pm in the piano bar. Limited ticketed seating is available inside or on their outdoor riverside terrace. Also, watch online via FB Live – Incanto Vallarta.

Bob Bruneau plays familiar favorites at the piano on Mondays beginning Dec. 21 at 5pm with his Christmas-themed show in the piano bar. Sing along to your requests.

Singer David Jay presents ‘An American in Paradise’ and sings Broadway, standards, and more from your favorite composers accompanied by pianist Bing Young. Tuesdays at 5pm. Watch in-person with a reservation or online.

Singer-songwriter, Lenar Noriega sings spicy Cuban rhythms and ballads, and dances sexy salsa on Tuesdays at 7:30pm, accompanied by pianist Fernando Uribe. In-person seating with reservations is available or watch online via FB Live – Incanto Vallarta.

Bing Young plays piano and sings familiar favorites from Broadway and ‘The Great American Songbook’. Wednesdays at 5pm. In-person seating with reservations is available or watch online. Send him your requests during the show.

Vocalist Diego Guerrero presents ‘Songs of Romance’ accompanied by Derek Carkner at the piano featuring classic and contemporary ballads and love songs in English and Spanish. They will also welcome some special guests. Wednesdays at 7:30pm. Limited in-person seating is available via reservations at [email protected] or watch online.

Jean-Guy ‘Jay-Gee’ Comeau, presents ‘Mostly Romantico’ featuring boleros, light classical and jazz, and popular Latin/French favorites on Thursdays at 5pm. Reservations are suggested or watch online.

Thursdays at 7:30pm, brother and sister duo, Eva and Mau is an acoustic show based on two guitars and two voices playing some well-known pop-rock covers from Coldplay, 4 Non-Blondes, John Mayer, Alanis Morrisette, and more. Check their holiday show schedule on Incanto’s FB page.

The Joan Houston Show returns on Fridays at 5pm with Bob Bruneau at the piano. Joan sings selections from ‘The Great American Songbook’ in her unique and popular style.

‘The Red Suitcases’ band plays on Fridays at 9:30pm as a ticketed show in December. Vocal harmonies and acoustic guitars featuring pop hits and traditional ballads in English and Spanish. In-person seating with reservations or watch online. Online tickets available at IncantoVallarta.com

Bingo with Pearl is held on Saturdays at 4pm. Lots of laughs and win local gift certificates, show tickets, and more! She’ll also welcome some special guests. Limited in-person seating via reservations is recommended or watch online.

Local entertainer Tonny Kenneth presents ‘Songs That Never Get Old’ featuring familiar pop hits and ballads accompanied by pianist Derek Carkner. In-person seating is available by reservation or watch online. Saturdays at 7:30pm.

Pianist and singer Derek Carkner plays selections from ‘The Canadian Songbook’, love songs, and show tunes on Sundays at 5pm. He’ll also welcome some special guests. In-person seating with reservations is available or watch online.

Open Mic is on Sundays at 7:30pm hosted by Tracy Parks. Sing, play an instrument, tell a story… the stage is yours. Safe distancing is in place and the microphones are sanitized thoroughly after each performer, or feel free to bring your own to plug into their sound system.

Additional artists coming this season include violinist Edmund Bagnell (Well-Strung), singer-songwriter Renee Armand, NYC’s award-winning entertainer Seth Sikes performing Judy Garland, David Maiocco (as Liberace), Enrique de Allende, and many more! Visit Incanto’s Facebook page for a daily schedule and frequent updates and watch for more details on their all-new website, IncantoVallarta.com, coming soon.

Hours 9am-11:30pm Tues. – Sun. Monday hours resume Dec. 21. Breakfast is served on the riverside terrace Tues.-Sun. 9am until 4pm. Casual evening dining 4pm-11pm. Happy Hour features two for one house cocktails, margaritas, and domestic beers 4pm-5pm. Two for one show tickets for select current shows are also available during Happy Hour. All safety precautions are in place and strictly observed. Shows at 25% capacity. For more information, and reservations message them on Facebook or email [email protected] Located at Insurgentes 109 (at the Rio Cuale).