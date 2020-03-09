Convenience store in Puerto Vallarta goes viral for its ocean views

An Oxxo convenience store in Puerto Vallarta has gone viral in social media, since it is not just any store, but it has its own view of the sea and, well, it is beautiful!

Some Internet users comment that it is the most beautiful convenience store in the country, that’s why everyone wants to visit it and enjoy a delicious instant soup or hot dogs with a nice view.

Oxxo is a Mexican chain of convenience stores, with over 18,000 stores across Latin America. It is the largest chain of convenience stores in Latin America.

OXXO was founded in Monterrey in 1977. In the first stores, the only products sold were beer, snacks and cigars. The success of the stores was such that the project kept growing and OXXO built new locations rapidly, becoming an ubiquitous presence in Mexican cities and towns.

To get to this magical place you only need to travel on federal highway 200 between Boca de Tomatlán Beach and Mismaloya.

Ahora que se puso de moda el OXXO con vista al mar, les voy a contar como llegué aquí de pura mamada, antes de saber que existía.

El año pasado fue mi viaje de generación en Vallarta, recuerdo que era sábado y andábamos bien crudos en el cuarto del hotel…… pic.twitter.com/SXBL4343bj — Alimón (@alison_aroca) March 4, 2020