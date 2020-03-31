Coronavirus epidemic could last until September, according to Mexico’s Undersecretary of Health

The undersecretary of Health, Hugo López-Gatell assured Mexico will have a long epidemic, which could last until September, which will depend on the Mexican society following the instructions of the Federal Ministry of Health.

“The epidemic is not going to stop until it ends, it is possibly going to be a long epidemic, we are going to August, possibly until September, but it is up to us.”

In an interview, after leaving the meeting of the General Health Council in the National Palace, which was chaired by the president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, the official indicated that one of the most important measures is that massively (millions of people in the country) stay home.

“It is a very simple phrase that summarizes what needs to be done: stay home. It is the action that will allow millions of Mexican men and women, and people of other nationalities who are in the country, not to be infected and to stop the pandemic”.

He reiterated that what is required is that there are not so many infections, so that when we are in phase three, all sick people can be cared for.

Therefore, Hugo López-Gatell called on the population to be vigilant. On Monday night at 7:00 p.m., new measures to combat COVID-19 will be announced, they are expected to extend the National Day of Healthy Distance.