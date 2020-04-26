Coronavirus in Mexico: 1,305 deaths and 13,842 confirmed cases

The number of cases of people infected with COVID-19 increased to 13,842 confirmed patients in Mexico, announced the Ministry of Health (SSa) on Saturday evening. The death toll rose to 1,305.

35% of the total confirmed cases, or 4,798, represent the active epidemic in the country: they are the ones that started with symptoms in the last 14 days. In addition, there are 8,239 accumulated suspected cases, 43,419 accumulated negatives, and a total of 65,500 people tested out of the population of over 130 million people.

The distribution of accumulated cases by state entity of residence is concentrated in Mexico City with 3,764, the State of Mexico with 2,238, and Baja California with 1,197. The three states with the lowest amounts are Zacatecas with 58, Durango with 42, and Colima with 17.

Within the global panorama, 41% in the accumulated number of confirmed cases in the last 14 days with 1,109,157 cases. “The pandemic continues, day by day, decreasing its activity, that is, in the last 14 days,” said José Luis Alomía, Director General of Epidemiology. The total number of confirmed cases worldwide is 2,719,897, while the global case fatality rate remains at 6.9 percent.

The director of Epidemiology also reported that there is a “more marked” difference between America and Europe. The American continent is home to 46% of confirmed cases in the last 14 days with 511,397. Europe now integrates 44% with 475,439, which “responds to the contraction that the epidemic is having in different European countries”.

This Friday they confirmed that the numbers of workers in the health sector infected with the COVID-19 disease also continue to grow in an excessive way, as expected during the third phase of the epidemic.

They revealed that as of yesterday there were 1,934 health workers infected with the virus classified as SARS-CoV-2 in Mexico.

This figure corresponds to 15% of the 12,872 confirmed cases until this Friday in the country. The authorities did not indicate if there are more cases of doctors in those classified as suspects, that is, those who are waiting for the results in their medical examinations.

The undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, Hugo López-Gatell, was also disappointed and launched a strong demand for those who have attacked health workers physically or psychologically. The official branded these scenes as “extremely worrying and absolutely unacceptable.”