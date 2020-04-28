Coronavirus in Mexico: 1,434 deaths and 15,529 positive cases

In Mexico, the number of confirmed cases accumulated by coronavirus reached 15,529 and the deaths rose to 1,434, according to the report of the Ministry of Health (SSa) released on Monday afternoon, to report on the progress of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in the national territory.

The report indicates 852 new cases and 83 deaths in the last 24-hours.

At the evening press conference from the National Palace, José Luis Alomía, general director of epidemiology, explained that the pandemic is concentrated in the Americas region with 47%, while Europe continues to decrease its intensity, reporting 41% of cases confirmed worldwide.

Although the contagion curve continues to rise, the authorities responsible for dealing with the health crisis have emphasized that the epidemic behavior coincides with what is expected by specialists.

On April 21, during the morning press conference, López-Gatell declared phase three of transmission in Mexico, which is characterized by reporting the highest number of infections and due to the high demand for medical care when hospitals could become saturated.

Puerto Vallarta reports 46 cases of COVID-19 and 5 deaths. Only 244 people in the city have been tested.

Nationally, Mexico has only tested 62,000 people since the beginning of the pandemic, leading the country to under-reporting COVID-19 cases in the country.