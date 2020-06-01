Coronavirus in Mexico: 90,664 cases and 9,930 deaths

Until this Sunday, May 31, the Ministry of Health (SSa) reported 9,930 deaths from coronavirus and 90,664 positive cases accumulated.

As part of the daily report on the progress of the coronavirus in Mexico, Hugo López-Gatell, Undersecretary for Prevention and Health Promotion, announced that there are 16,962 active infections, which means that said patients had symptoms in the last 14 days.

It’s important to remember that all cases of COVID-19 reported by the federal government are only tests confirmed by the public health system, not private hospitals or laboratories.

After 70 days of confinement, this Saturday the National Sana Distancia Day concluded, and starting on Monday, June 1, the government’s strategy to reactivate the country’s social, economic, and educational life will be launched: the return to “new normal”.

Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) launched the “Action Plan on Mental Health in an Emergency due to COVID-19”, which will provide psychiatric and psychological care to beneficiaries and workers of the Institution in the 184 IMSS retraining hospitals that care for patients with this disease.