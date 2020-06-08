Coronavirus in Mexico: at least 13,699 deaths and 117,103 ‘admitted’ cases

According to the Ministry of Health (SSa), COVID-19 continues to progress despite entering the facet of the new normal. Currently, in Mexico, there are 117,103 admitted cases and at least 13,699 deaths related to the virus. It is expected that the death count could be up to 100% more than the federal government is reporting.

The Federal Government reports that Jalsico has 2,820 CODIV-19 cases, the State of Jalisco reports they have 4,328, a difference of 1,508.

The Federal Government reports Puerto Vallarta has 317 COVID-19 cases, Puerto Vallarta reports 458 cases, a difference of 141 cases.

Regarding the figures by state, data shows that Mexico City continues to record the highest number of accumulated infections and deaths nationwide, followed by the State of Mexico, Jalisco, Tabasco, and Guanajuato. They also specified which are the five entities where the least cases are reported and are Campeche, Baja California Sur, Zacatecas, Chihuahua, and Colima. However, none of these rankings include cases being treated at private hospitals or identified in private laboratories outside of Mexico’s public healthcare system.

This publication will begin reporting federal government data as ‘admitted cases’ due to a large discrepancy in cases and deaths between the states and federal government. The federal government only reports cases within the public health system, not cases from private hospitals or laboratories.