Coronavirus rises to 26 in Mexico

On Friday, March 13, the general director of Epidemiology, José Luis Alomía, accompanied by the undersecretary of Prevention and Promotion of Health, Hugo López-Gatell and Gustavo Reyes Terán, head of the CCINSHAE reported that there are already 26 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Mexico and, he added, there are 105 more suspected cases being tested.

According to the official, 20 of the patients are isolated at home, while the other six are hospitalized.

They also reported that of the 11 new confirmed cases, five are in Mexico City and one in Puebla, Querétaro, Chiapas, Yucatán, Cohuila and Quintana Roo.

Hugo López-Gatell said that, at this time, the situation of Covid-19 is in the transition phase from stage 1 to 2, and that there is still no confirmation.

Likewise, he added that the health authorities decided to accelerate the interventions for phase 2 of the contingency, in order to have protection against the speed of transmission.

He assured that despite the number of confirmed cases, they still have the ability to identify those infected, put them in isolation and study their contacts.

In Mexico, there are already 26 cases, but in the rest of the world, and according to figures updated by the WHO, 132,758 confirmed cases worldwide.

The government of Mexico has come under pressure to be more transparent and increase testing in the country. Many accuse the government of covering up the real numbers of those infected and conducting disinformation campaigns.

