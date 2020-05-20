Couple arrested in Puerto Vallarta for crossing Malecon blockade

A couple was arrested on Monday afternoon in Puerto Vallarta for violating the blockade that municipal authorities installed on the Malecon in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic.

According to what the detainees, Daniel N. and Ilse Janet N, wanted to take a photograph, however, they were caught crossing the blockade by the police officers who proceeded to arrest the couple, which was recorded on video by a passerby, who uploaded the video to social networks.

The detainees claimed not to have committed a crime to have been arrested.

“We went to take a picture of ourselves. They told us that we had to withdraw and we did indeed start walking to withdraw, when the lady very aggressively told me that she wanted to take me to a patrol, when I have not committed anything that is not illegal.”

Ilse Janet N claimed when she was arrested and claimed to have been the victim of excessive use of force by someone who should protect citizens.

Citizen Security Police Station issued a statement that the couple had been detained by elements of the White Zone Infantry One for not obeying no trespassing orders and crossing a blockade and yellow tape clearly marked ‘Do not Enter’

“On Calle 31 de Octubre, Colonia Centro, the young Ricardo Daniel“ N ”(30 years old) was given directions not to enter the Malecon and completely ignored the order by authorities. The person began insulting authorities along with a young woman named Ilse Janet “N” (24 years old) and she started to shout insults too. The support of the unit PV-321 was requested and they were detained ”.

In a statement, The State Commission on Human Rights (CEDHJ) requested that the proceed administratively against the officers who intervened in said arrest.

“It is requested that the Commissioner of Public Security identify the police elements that intervened in the events and, where appropriate, carry out the corresponding administrative procedure, guaranteeing their right to hearing and defense,” the text states.

CEDHJ claims the couple was arrested for not wearing masks in public without any mention of the couple illegally crossing an area designated as no-trespassing, the reason for arrest released by the police department.

The Malecon and beaches in Puerto Vallarta remain closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. While endless reasons for the couple’s arrest has circulated social media, from they were sunbathing on the beach, refusing to wear masks on the sidewalk, and crossing blockades on the Malecon, it should be noted than any of those scenarios are prohibited during Phase-3 of the pandemic.