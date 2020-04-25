COVID-19 in Mexico: 152 deaths and 1,239 cases in the last 24-hours

In Mexico, the number of cases of people infected with COVID-19 increased to 12,872 confirmed patients, 1,239 more cases than yesterday, according to the Ministry of Health (SSa). The death toll totals 1,221, adding 152 more deaths in the last 24-hours.

Authorities are considering extending stay at home measure through June, which would be more than 60 days that Mexico would be under restrictions.

Just last week the government announced plans to begin lifting restrictions in over 1,000 cities across Mexico.

The undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, Hugo López-Gatell, said that the main objective is “to protect people’s lives”. However, it is estimated that the maximum peak will occur between May 8-10, with “thousands” of new cases daily and the authorities have been preparing for months to deal with the crisis, the undersecretary said.

According to the authorities, around 250,000 Mexicans could become ill and there would be “many more infected” but without symptoms, so Mexico is working to have 16,000 intensive care beds to care for patients. López-Gatell also reported that 8 out of 10 Mexicans in serious condition are forecasted to die from the coronavirus.

Mexico has only tested 53,000 people for the coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic over a month ago. Many patients who present symptoms of COVID-19 are turned away for self-isolation at home without being tested.