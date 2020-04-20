COVID-19 in Mexico Update: 686 deaths and 8,261 confirmed cases

During the evening press conference on Sunday, April 19, the Ministry of Health ( SSa ) confirmed that in Mexico there are already 686 deaths from coronavirus, as well as 8,261 confirmed cases. This is 36 deaths and 764 new cases in the last 24-hours.

The Ministry of Health reported during its conference that the country has 31,170 suspected cases.

During the presentation on the progress of COVID-19 in the country that takes place daily at the National Palace at 7:00 p.m., Hugo López-Gatell explained that the main cities in the country are and will continue to be the most affected by COVID-19 according to their estimates, where Mexico City will be the region with the most cases.

After Mexico City, the State of Mexico, Baja California, Sinaloa and Puebla are the entities with the most cases of coronavirus. Likewise, it reported the five entities with the fewest registered cases, which are Campeche, Nayarit, Zacatecas, Durango and Colima. Data that also coincide with the estimates of the World Health Organization ( WHO ), since this health institution reported where there is a higher concentration of the population, there will be more cases of COVID-19.

It stands to reason larger populations will have larger infection rates, but that doesn’t mean that smaller cities cannot see the same percentage of the population infected, something that has been a challenge to document in Mexico due to a low number of testing.

Hugo López-Gatell, undersecretary of prevention and health promotion, took the opportunity to reiterate the importance of social isolation to combat the epidemic curve and pointed out that despite the dissemination of contrary messages in the media or social media it is important to stay home.