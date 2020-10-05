COVID-19 infections in Jalisco are increasing at record rates again

Although Jalisco registered a new maximum of active cases of COVID-19 on Saturday and reported 4,000 people who have presented symptoms in the last 14 days; The governor ruled out, for the moment, the activation of the “emergency button” to reapply restrictive measures to prevent infections.

In updating the official statistics, it was reported that the incidence rate was 360 cases per million inhabitants, the limit to activate the “button” is to reach 400. Last week the rate was reported with 317.4 cases per million.

“We continue to reduce hospital occupancy, but the estimated case rate per million inhabitants is very close to reaching 400 and, if that happens, we would have to press the #EmergencyButton,” the governor warned in a message on social networks.

Hospital occupancy for the care of patients affected by the virus is reported at 19.3% (528 beds), seven days ago it was 21.5%, that is, 590 beds. In hospital occupancy, the button would be activated in the event of reaching 1,369 hospitalized patients. People who are cared for in private hospitals are not considered in state or federal statistics.

During the past week, Jalisco registered an increase in active cases of the disease, in the records of the Federal Ministry of Health it reached 1,734, which is the maximum notified since the contingency began.

Also in the state reports of Radar Jalisco, the inclusion of cases detected in private hospitals and laboratories, the increase in infections was evidenced, which on Saturday reached 4,024 people who have reported symptoms in the last two weeks. Cases of COVID-19 detected outside of Mexico’s public healthcare system are not included in reports.

The activation of the emergency button would imply the brake of economic activities at the state level for 14 days to interrupt community infections. Organizations such as the Jalisco Council of Industrial Chambers (CCIJ) warned that this stoppage would imply the loss of some 12 thousand jobs.