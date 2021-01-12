COVID-19 testing in Puerto Vallarta decrease; positivity rate increases

At the beginning of the year, the number of tests carried out at the COVID-19 Diagnostic Center of the University of Guadalajara in Puerto Vallarta decreased, however, their positivity increased by 12 percentage points.

Coordinator and person in charge of the laboratory located at the University Center of the Coast, Dr. Jesús Aarón Curiel Beltrán, explained that the decrease in the number of tests is not because the infections have decreased, but because the the population is increasingly indifferent to the disease that has taken the lives of more than 250 people in Puerto Vallarta.

In comparison between the first week of December and the first of January, the number of tests decreased 4.4 percent, but not the positivity.

In the first week of January 2021, this laboratory had carried out 85 PCR tests, of which its positivity rate was 53%, that is, 12% more than the previous month, in which the rate was 41%.

According to the reports of the Jalisco Health Secretariat, the Covid-19 contagion curve in Puerto Vallarta began to decline during the last months of 2020, as well as deaths, however, with the end of 2020 and at the beginning of 2021, the trend is up after the holidays.

The doctor recalled that hygiene measures and healthy distance should continue to be practiced to avoid contagion since the decrease in the number of tests is not due to the fact that people are not getting sick, but to the indifference that it has developed to the disease.