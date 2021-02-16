COVID-19 vaccinations of older adults in Puerto Vallarta begin Tuesday

Although the federal government announced that the vaccination plan was scheduled to resume this Monday by starting to immunize older adults against the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Jalisco the process will start Tuesday.

This was confirmed by the Jalisco Health Secretariat, who indicated that the delay is due to the fact that this Monday was used to distribute the doses to the different regions of the State with the purpose to begin vaccination on Tuesday.

Yesterday the State Government reported that 58,690 vaccines arrived in Jalisco, with which the same number of older adults can be immunized.

The distribution needed a day due to the haste with which the vaccines arrived, contrary to what happened with the first block of doses that arrived for medical personnel on January 12. Mexico had four weeks without any new vaccines arriving in the country, causing delays in the second vaccination of thousands of first responders on the frontline of the pandemic.

According to the message issued by the State Governor this Sunday, these doses will be applied to older people, from the municipalities with the greatest marginalization, in the health regions of Colotlán, Tamazula, Ciudad Guzmán, Autlán, Puerto Vallarta, and Ameca, where 29 vaccination modules will be installed. In total, he said, there will be 320 centers throughout the State.

According to the Inegi Population and Housing Census 2020, in Jalisco there are about one million older adults. In total, the statistics indicate there are 923,131 inhabitants over 60 years of age, of which 54.5% are women and 45.5% are men. Based on the numeral, the doses that arrived in Jalisco this Sunday are barely enough to immunize 6.3% of the elderly population.

The Federal Government has stated the goal is to vaccinate all adults over the age of 60 by the end of March.