Day of the Dead celebrations and cemeteries will remain closed due to COVID-19

In order to prevent and contain the transmission of Covid-19, the Jalisco Health Secretariat notified municipalities that cemeteries and pantheons will remain closed during Day of the Dead, as well as the cancellation of all celebrations.

Mayor Arturo Dávalos Peña confirmed the notification of this mandatory official measure, which must be complied with by municipal authorities, because, in the face of an increase in infections, it seeks to take care of the health and well-being of the people of Vallarta, in addition to avoiding a step backwards to economic closings.

“These are measures being taken by the Jalisco State Board of Health and Economy, where in recent days the number of infections has increased and that we are about to press the ‘Red Button’ and go back to closures, that would harm us to all,” he said. Therefore, the municipality will continue to reinforce health measures promoting the use of face masks, healthy distance, occupation in hotels, restaurants, and shops.

In the document sent by the Secretary of Health, Fernando Petersen Aranguren to the mayor, it is established that this determination was made in view of “the current epidemiological risk represented by the pandemic caused by the SARS-CoV2 virus (Covid-19) and the measures of health security for social isolation in force, of a general and mandatory nature, in order to prevent and contain the spread and transmission of the virus, and with the aim of prioritizing the public health and social interest of the inhabitants of its municipality and the state of Jalisco, given the force majeure situation in which we find ourselves due to the pandemic”.

It also indicates that the foregoing is based on the DIELAG ACU 047/2020 agreement, which contains the criteria and guidelines to prevent, contain, diagnose and address the Covid 19 pandemic, as well as the health measures that, among other provisions, include the prohibition of the use of public spaces such as municipal squares and gardens, cultural, neighborhood and community centers and other similar ones, as well as holding events, meetings or congregations of more than 50 people, whether of a public, private or social nature.

Therefore, it requests that in the exercise of its powers, inspection and surveillance be reinforced to comply with these measures, which are not intended to violate or restrict the right of the inhabitants, but rather to guarantee the human right to health.