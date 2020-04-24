Death toll and confirmed cases from COVID-19 in Puerto Vallarta increases

Puerto Vallarta registered 5 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24-hours, bringing the reported cases to 34, while the death toll reached 5, adding two more deaths in the last 24-hours.

Puerto Vallarta has only registered 200 tests for COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Puerto Vallarta has the highest number of deaths due to the coronavirus in the State of Jalisco, even more than the capital city of Guadalajara.

The positive cases of COVID-19 in Jalisco increased to 263, according to the global count of the Radar Jalisco program of the Ministry of Health Jalisco (SSJ): 235 in federal testing, 10 from laboratories of the University of Guadalajara ( UdeG ) and 18 from the private laboratory. In addition to 15 confirmed deaths.

The cases have been confirmed in 26 municipalities, of which fourteen have active cases (those who started their illness in the last 14 days).

Guadalajara ranks first in Jalisco with 74 confirmed cases (31.5 percent of the total); followed by Zapopan with 59 cases (25.1 percent). Puerto Vallarta holds third place in the State with 29 cases (12.3 percent) and Tonalá fourth with eleven cases (4.7 percent).

To date, 73 percent of the 235 confirmed cases in Jalisco have been managed with isolation at home, for presenting mild symptoms; while 64 patients have required hospitalization: twenty have been discharged for improvement, fifteen deaths, one voluntary discharge, and 28 are hospitalized in public and private hospitals.

Of the people hospitalized, this day they were reported in stable condition (15), severe (eight) and very serious (five).

In addition, the SSJ State Public Health Laboratory has ruled out 3,410 infections, as they were negative for COVID-19 and has a record of 356 suspected cases.

For their part, the laboratories of the University of Guadalajara have ruled out 400 cases and have a record of 37 suspects. While the private laboratory has ruled out 312 cases.

Statewide, less than 5,000 people have been tested for COVID-19, nationally, only 51,000 people have been tested from the population of 130 million people.