Demand for COVID-19 testing has tripled in Puerto Vallarta

The demand for testing at the Covid 19 laboratory of the University of Guadalajara (UdeG) enabled in the University Center of the Coast of Puerto Vallarta has tripled in demand two weeks after being put into operation, according to Dr. Jesús Aarón Curiel Beltrán, who is in charge of this laboratory.

The doctor revealed that the sampling was tripled, since last week 25 samples were taken, and in this week 89 samples were taken.

“Almost triple from last week. We are taking 20 samples per day, on average,” said Curiel Beltrán, who explained that the first sample of the day is done at 8 am and testings are concluded around 9:30 or 10:00 in the morning.

Currently, the laboratory has three modules for sampling, but a fourth is being planned due to demand.

“We are getting ready to see if a fourth module can be opened in case the number of intakes increases,” added Curiel Beltrán, who called on the public to stay home and keep a healthy distance to avoid the increase in coronavirus infections.

Appointments are required for testing.