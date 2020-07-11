Dengue continues to grow in Jalisco

In Jalisco, dengue infections continue to grow despite daily spraying at sites considered to be sources of infection.

According to the latest report from the Federal Ministry of Health, the State confirmed 968 cases and 5,611 probable cases. In one week, 82 patients entered the official registry.

In the same period last year, 422 patients were registered and 3,608 were under study: more than double the cases and suspected cases compared to last year.

The Jalisco Ministry of Health (SSJ) has invested $117.4 million pesos (MDP) to prevent and control the proliferation of the transmitting mosquito. However, the State is the first nationally for dengue cases.

The state agency so far documents one death from dengue this year, and five suspected others.

According to projections, Jalisco will have, in the worst-case scenario, 18,000 affected by dengue this year.

Until a week ago, the director of Prevention and Health Promotion of the SSJ, Carlos Ruiz, accepted that the deaths and the cases reported at the end of 2019 were actually lower than actual numbers for the year.

Official figures place Zapotitlán de Vadillo, San Gabriel, and Techaluta de Montenegro as the municipalities with the highest incidence in the State.

Jocotepec is in the first place for the number of cases: it reports 134.

To prevent dengue fever from proliferating, Salud Jalisco stresses that places where water accumulates must be cleaned from home, as they serve as breeding grounds for the mosquito.

They add that it is important to do it with the vases, basins, cisterns, water tanks, buckets, pots, and any container that can store water. This week, the SSJ intervenes in the municipal seat of Ixtlahuacán del Río.