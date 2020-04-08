Doctors in Guadalajara sing to COVID-19 patients encouraging them to fight (VIDEO)

A moving video has begun to circulate on social networks where doctors sing to patients suffering from coronavirus while also sending a message of encouragement to his colleagues in this difficult battle.

In the video, a doctor plays the guitar while singing for the patients and medical personnel, while they accompany him with applause to the rhythm of the melody.

“I will fight to continue living, even if my dreams are broken into pieces, I will fight,” sings the doctor.

The video was taken at the Angeles Hospital in Guadalajara, in the images you can see medical personnel using protective equipment to care for patients with coronavirus.