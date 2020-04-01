Dozens of hotels in Puerto Vallarta and the Riviera Nayarit are closed

So far during health emergency through COVID-19, at least 42 hotels in Puerto Vallarta and Rivera Nayarit have closed their doors, leaving thousands of people from both destinations without work.

In Puerto Vallarta, there are at least 14 hotels whose doors have closed because occupancy has plummeted to less than 10% and some slightly more.

Susana Rodríguez Mejía, Director of Beach Tourism at the Jalisco Tourism Secretariat (Setujal), regretted this situation. “We have so far registered the closure of just over 14 hotels, and the truth is that the first stage is the responsibility to tell people to stay at home,” she said. She recalled that the tourism sector is one of the most sensitive and that it will most resent the changes.

“But right now the most important thing is to abide by health measures. Address the request of the state government, but especially the declaration made by the Federal Government,” she added.

The state official stressed that the most important thing at the moment is health, so she called on people to stay home.

On the Riviera Nayarit side, there are already 28 hotels that have closed due to the emergency caused by the coronavirus, which has caused thousands of people to become unemployed.

“Definitely in the tourism field it is a very very strong blow to the economy,” said Jesús Carmona, president of the Riviera Nayarit Hotel and Motel Association.

“When are we going to recover? We do not know, but we have to be walking little by little, walking slowly, because I mean that the next two months are crucial,” he added.

The scenario is uncertain and not very hopeful, said Jesús Carmona, who hopes that things can start up again soon, although he added, getting back to the level where we were will take a long time.

“Let’s hope in God to get out of this soon, but to reactivate the tourist economy as it was, with the good pace we were carrying, if we think it will be in November, we are going to deceive ourselves. We are going to have tourism, of course, of course we are going to have people, that tourism is going to return after all this that is happening, but to get to the rhythm that we had, it will be a long time,” he stressed.

Right now you have to be realistic and see what is happening, added the president of the hotel organization in the Riviera Nayarit. “The situations are cold, they are: fractured economy, fractured tourism. See the other side of the coin, definitely save as much as you can, spend a little, and hopefully this will happen soon. ”