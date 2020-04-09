Earthquake of 4.5 is registered on the coast of Jalisco

An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter scale was registered this morning on the coast of the state of Jalisco.

According to reports issued by the National Seismological Service of UNAM, the earthquake was recorded 344 kilometers from Puerto Vallarta, and it has been the strongest recorded today in Mexico as of noon local time.

The earthquake was recorded at 9:03:10 hours today at a 10 km depth from the earth’s surface.

So far, the Civil Protection and Public Security authorities of Puerto Vallarta have not received any report of damage to property or boats affected.

Just an hour after the earthquake, the state of Guerrero recorded another telluric movement with an intensity of 4.1.