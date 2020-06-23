Earthquake with an epicenter in Oaxaca is perceived in the south of Jalisco

The Jalisco State Civil and Fire Protection Unit (UEPCB) reported that the magnitude 7.5 earthquake registered this morning in Cruceita, Oaxaca, was perceived in the municipalities of Zapotlán el Grande (Ciudad Guzmán) , as well as in Atoyac, Cuautitlán de García Barragán and Gómez Farías.

Likewise, he pointed out that monitoring is carried out in all the municipalities of Jalisco to rule out affectations in infrastructure and caution due to the possibility of tsunamis or changes in tides along the coast.

Due to the situation of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is requested that crowds be avoided as much as possible and that health measures such as the use of face masks be preserved, even in the event of natural disasters.