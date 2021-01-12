Enrique De Allende adds shows, Gouda Gabor’s Showbiz Songs and Stories debuts, Mark Hartman and Kami Desilets sing Judy Garland at Incanto

Incanto has all safety guidelines in place with 25% max occupancy indoors. New open-air style accordion windows have been installed in the piano bar that open to the cool, fresh breezes of the Rio Cuale. For online tickets and information for all shows please visit IncantoVallarta.com

Back this season by popular demand, Enrique de Allende has added a series of three shows starting Jan. 19, at 7pm with Mark Hartman at the piano. You’ll hear some of your favorite pop and classical in English and Spanish. Enrique has recently worked with the legendary David Foster and continues to gain popularity as one of the smoothest voices from Mexico. On Jan. 22, at 7pm he will perform with brothers Jair and Caleb Cabrera of Media Luna, and with pianist Derek Carkner on Jan. 29, at 7pm. Reserve early.

There will be some jaw-drops when legendary Canadian drag personality Gouda Gabor name-drops in her all-new show, ‘She Screwed Her Way To The Middle’, opening Jan. 11, at 7:30pm in the piano bar. In her third season at Incanto, Ms. Gabor will share her journey under the bright lights through Showbiz Songs and Stories. Whether she was riding with Rosie, drinking with Deadpool, or lounging with Lucy, there will be lots of merriment and melodies along the way! She will be joined at the piano by the incomparable Mark Hartman.

Sunny Downpour (Megan and Justin) are living a gypsy life and will appear in the theatre for a fun evening of stories and music that will hit home wherever you’re from. Enjoy originals and covers of many of your favorite bands featuring harmonies and strings, all while engaging the audience. Wednesdays starting Jan. 13 at 7pm.

Since making her professional stage debut at 17 as Dorothy in The Wizard Of Oz, Kami Desilets has been fascinated with the work of Judy Garland. Mark Hartman was gifted the double-LP of Judy At Carnegie Hall at 15 and never looked back. These two Puerto Vallarta favorites are joining forces on the Incanto stage starring in A Couple Of Swells: The Music of Judy Garland for an evening of songs and stories of their favorite diva. Opening night, Jan. 21, at 7pm in the theatre. Buy online at IncantoVallarta.com

Seth Sikes, one of New York’s hottest cabaret performers, performs the songs of Judy Garland accompanied by Mark Hartman at the piano. Never doing an impersonation, Sikes weaves the diva’s showstoppers into his own personal stories. Mondays and Thursdays at 7pm through Jan. 18 in the theatre.

NYC entertainer, Jack Aaronson is currently the pianist at Marie’s Crisis, the Blue Whale on Fire Island, and Provincetown’s Tin Pan Alley, and plays contemporary and classic Broadway, and pop. Give him your requests and sing along. Jan. 13, 20 at 9:30pm.

Three Tenors Vallarta features the vocal talents of Freddy Otelo from Venezuela, Armando Chakam from Colima, Mexico, and Pedro Islas from Mexico City, performing exquisite interpretations of many familiar contemporary and operatic ballads in English, Spanish, and Italian. Saturdays at 7pm in the theatre.

Brunch with Media Luna. San Miguel de Allende brothers Caleb and Jair play phenomenal acoustic guitars on Saturdays on the riverside terrace 11am-1pm. Tickets available online.

The piano bar has limited seating inside and more outside seating on the riverside terrace. Reservations are recommended for all shows. Enjoy our new large open windows and the fresh breezes of the Rio Cuale.

Bob Bruneau plays familiar favorites at the piano and will welcome some special guest vocalists on Mondays at 5pm. Sing along to your requests!

Alison Lo sings pop, standards, Disney, Broadway, and more on Monday Jan. 11 & 18 at 7:30pm. Reservations are recommended online IncantoVallarta.com.

Singer David Jay presents ‘An American in Paradise’ and sings Broadway, standards, and show tunes accompanied by pianist Bing Young. Tuesdays at 5pm.

Singer-songwriter, Lenar Noriega sings spicy Cuban rhythms and ballads, and dances sexy salsa on Tuesdays at 7:30pm, accompanied by pianist Fernando Uribe.

Bing Young plays piano and sings familiar favorites from Broadway and ‘The Great American Songbook’. Wednesdays at 5pm.

Vocalist Diego Guerrero presents ‘Songs of Romance’ accompanied by Derek Carkner at the piano featuring classic and contemporary ballads in English and Spanish. They will also welcome some special guests. Wednesdays at 7:30pm.

Jean-Guy ‘Jay-Gee’ Comeau, presents ‘Mostly Romantico’ featuring boleros, light classical and jazz, and popular Latin/French favorites on Thursdays at 5pm.

Eva and Mau present an acoustic show based on two guitars and two voices playing some well-known pop-rock covers. Thursdays at 7:30pm.

Award-winning pianist and audience favorite, Mark Hartman plays Broadway, standards, classics, and pop in the piano bar on Thursdays and Saturdays at 9:30pm.

The Joan Houston Show is on Fridays at 5pm with Bob Bruneau at the piano. Joan sings your favorite selections in her unique and popular style.

Singer-songwriter and American Idol finalist, Effie Passero plays an eclectic blend of originals and covers including ballads, show tunes, and opera. Fridays at 7:30pm in the piano bar. Online tickets available here IncantoVallarta.com

Bingo with Pearl is on Saturdays at 4pm. Lots of laughs and win local gift certificates, show tickets, and more! She’ll also welcome some special guests.

Local entertainer Tonny Kenneth presents ‘Songs That Never Get Old’ featuring familiar pop hits and ballads accompanied by pianist Derek Carkner. Saturdays at 7:30pm.

Pianist and singer Derek Carkner plays love songs, show tunes, and pop on Sundays at 5pm. He’ll also welcome some special guest singers.

Open Mic is on Sundays at 7:30pm hosted by Tracy Parks. Sing, play an instrument, tell a story… the stage is yours. Safe distancing is in place and the microphones are sanitized thoroughly after each performer.

Visit their Facebook page, Incanto Vallarta, for a daily schedule and regular updates. For more information and online tickets visit IncantoVallarta.com. Hours: 9am-11:30pm daily. Breakfast is served on the riverside terrace 9am until 4pm. Casual evening dining 4pm-11pm. Happy Hour features two-for-one house cocktails, margaritas, and domestic beers, plus two-for-one show tickets for select current shows 4pm-5pm. All health and safety precautions are in place and strictly observed. Shows at 25% capacity. For more information and tickets visit them at IncantoVallarta.com. Located at Insurgentes 109 (at the Rio Cuale).