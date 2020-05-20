Federal Government says Jalisco is at the beginning of the pandemic

The critical phase for COVID-19 infections in Jalisco has not yet arrived. In fact, the end of the pandemic, and the need for extreme precautions at home, could go until August, the Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion of the federal government, Hugo López-Gatell, warned yesterday.

During his evening press conference, the official highlighted Jalisco and Nuevo León as the points in the country where activity should not be resumed.

“They are just starting with their epidemics. The peaks will be in the month of June, July, perhaps August,” he said.

However, the State Government plans to maintain its “Phase 0” for two weeks, in which it begins with the staggered reopening of businesses to reactivate the economy.

Jalisco has 919 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 19 deaths since the pandemic began. Only about 200 coronavirus tests are processed daily in the state.