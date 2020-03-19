Fiat Chrysler suspends operations in Mexico

Due to the spread of Covid-19, FCA de México (Fiat Chrysler Automobiles) announced the suspension of operations at its manufacturing plants starting tomorrow.

Although he did not specify a precise date to resume operations, he said it could happen in late March.

“Given the evolution of events related to Covid-19, at FCA Mexico we are taking preventive actions in all our locations,” the firm said in a statement.

The company assured that in the United States and Canada it is also taking measures to give security to its employees.

“We need to make sure that our employees feel safe in their workplace and that they know that we are taking all the necessary measures to protect them and their families,” said Bruno Cattori, president and CEO of FCA Mexico.

With this action, FCA joins Honda, Ford, Audi, and Toyota, who also announced work suspensions at their plants, each with its own suspension and start-of-operations dates.