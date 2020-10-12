First case of coronavirus and influenza double infection confirmed in Mexico

José Luis Alomía Zegarra, general director of Epidemiology of the Ministry of Health (Ssa), confirmed the first case of Sars Cov 2 and Influenza AH1N1 double infection in Mexico.

In the evening conference on the report of COVID-19 in the country, he explained that the case was detected in a 54-year-old woman and that as an important background the patient suffered from autoimmune diseases, having suffered cancer, in addition to also she had a history of obesity and chronic lung disease.

He indicated that the patient’s symptoms began at the end of September, which led her to seek medical attention, being hospitalized at the “Salvador Zubirán” National Institute of Medical Sciences and Nutrition.