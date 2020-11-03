Five businesses in Puerto Vallarta closed for violating COVID-19 regulations

During the first weekend in which the Emergency Button was applied in Puerto Vallarta, at least 5 establishments were closed for failing to comply with the regulations.

José Juan Velázquez Hernández, head of the Directorate of Inspection and Regulations of the municipal government, explained that it is a taqueria, a bar, two restaurants, and a beer store that did not comply with the provisions of the button.

In the case of the taqueria, it was closed for continuing to sell in the place after hours, since after 8:00 PM it is no longer allowed to sell “not even to take away”, only to home delivery, “because what is sought is that people do not leave their homes,” said Velázquez Hernández.

Another of the closings was a bar that remained open around 11:00 p.m., with people inside without the necessary distancing measures. Likewise, two restaurants were closed, as well as a beer store that continued to sell after hours.

And despite these 5 closures, the municipal official considered that there is “a good balance and response” by the commercial sector of the city, since in areas such as the tourist area of ​​the city, the new measures implemented over the weekend were respected.

Velázquez Hernández made the call to comply with the measures, since what is sought is to reach the high season with a 100% economic activation and with the least number of infections.

Puerto Vallarta is among the six municipalities with the highest number of accumulated and active infections in the State, where the positivity rate of tests averages 50%.

