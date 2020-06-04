For the second consecutive day in Jalisco, deaths from COVID-19 are setting records

For the second consecutive day in Jalisco, deaths from COVID-19 remain on record, in the last 24 hours another 16 were reported, as reported by the Federal Health Secretariat (SSa). With these new deaths, they total 183 in the state since the beginning of the pandemic.

In addition, the state confirmed 111 cases to the National Epidemiological Surveillance System ( SINAVE ) in the past day.

The SSa also indicated that active cases in the State increased from 742 to 790 today. Just two weeks ago, 279 were reported.

This morning, the governor announced “zero tolerance” and the reinforcement of preventive measures that include isolation and use of masks, as well as the use of force to ensure these measures are followed by the public.

He pointed out that “it is one thing for those who need to work to leave their homes, and another is for people to go on vacation and walk as if nothing is happening.” Therefore, there will be no people allowed in the squares, parks and sports units throughout the state.

“It is important that we become aware as a society of what we are doing. The only way to stop exponential growth is to stay home,” he said.

The Jalisco Health Secretary, Fernando Petersen, stated that public transport is the second-highest place for COVID -19 to spread, after hospitals, so, despite having clean-up days and comply with protocols, “it is important that people do not use it without needing it because they are crowded”.

In addition, he informed that starting today the total case counts, confirmed cases, suspected, discarded cases, and deaths will be combined, instead of separating them by institutions as was already being done, in order to increase the understanding of citizenship. Currently, the Federal Government has only allowed public health systems to report COVID-19 cases, leaving private hospitals and laboratories off the official list of confirmed cases in the country.