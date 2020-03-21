Foreigners seek to leave Puerto Vallarta after new travel restrictions by U.S

Hundreds of foreigners seek to leave Puerto Vallarta after the closure of the borders between Mexico and the United States was announced, and the U.S. suspended international travel and asked their citizens to return home while they still could.

In regards to the border closures, the U.S. President indicated in a message to his nation that “we are treating the northern borders with Canada and the south in a similar way. We are working with Mexico to implement new measures by which non-essential travel is suspended at ports of entry.”

This measure of closing borders between countries is one way to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus among nations, according to President Trump.

A few days prior, President Trump had announced the closure of the U.S border with Canada.

This action has led hundreds of foreigners, both Canadian and American, to leave the country immediately, especially Puerto Vallarta, a tourist place that welcomes many people from these nations during the winter months.