Graffiti dedicated to the coronavirus pandemic is already hitting the streets of the world

•May 6, 2020•Vallarta Daily News•Arts & CultureGraffiti dedicated to the coronavirus pandemic is already hitting the streets of the world Belgian graffiti artist CAZ refreshes a work he did in support of the medical staff amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Wetteren, Belgium April 30, 2020. REUTERS/Yves HermanA man wearing a face mask walks past a mural by street artist Maupal, created to pay homage to late Gene Deitch, the author of “Tom and Jerry”, in Rome on April 29, 2020, during the country’s lockdown aimed at curbing the spread of the COVID-19 infection, caused by the novel coronavirus. (Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP) A municipal worker walks past a graffitti of a youth wearing a facemak during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Mumbai on May 4, 2020. (Photo by INDRANIL MUKHERJEE / AFP)A pedestrian walks past a graffiti creating awareness about the pandemic during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Mumbai on May 4, 2020. (Photo by INDRANIL MUKHERJEE / AFP)A man walks by an artwork by artist Rachel List paying tribute to NHS staff battling the COVID-19 outbreak on the gates of a fencing company’s premises in Pontefract, northern England, on April 27, 2020. – The British prime minister made his first public appearance since being hospitalized with coronavirus three weeks ago, saying Britain was beginning to “turn the tide” on the outbreak but rejecting growing calls to ease a nationwide lockdown. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP) Children look on as Brian Musasia Wanyande, an artist from the Mathare Roots’s youth group, paints an advocacy graffiti against the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at the Mathare Valley slum, in Nairobi, Kenya April 19, 2020. Picture taken April 19, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas MukoyaA man wearing a face mask walks past a graffiti by artist Marcos Costa, or Spraycabuloso, at the entrance of the Solar de Unhao favela in Salvador on April 15, 2020. – Brazil, has registered 1,532 deaths from the new coronavirus so far. (Photo by ANTONELLO VENERI / AFP)A man takes a selfie photo in front of a stencil graffiti depicting US actors John Travolta and Samuel L. Jackson in their roles of “Vincent Vega” and “Jules Winnfield” in Quentin Tarantino’s “Pulp Fiction”, wearing face masks, in Madrid on May 3, 2020 amid a national lockdown to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 disease. – Spain today counted another 164 coronavirus deaths, the lowest daily number in nearly seven weeks as the country begins to gradually lift its strict lockdown. The figures from the health ministry bring the total number of fatalities from the pandemic in Spain to 25,264 — the fourth-highest after the United States, Italy and Britain. (Photo by Gabriel BOUYS / AFP)A mural painting by graffiti artist Eme Freethinker features likenesses of US President Donald Trump (R) and Chinese premier Xi Jinping wearing face covers in Berlin on April 28, 2020 amid the new coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by John MACDOUGALL / AFP)A man wearing a face mask walks past a graffiti in Marseille, southern France on April 25, 2020, as the country is under lockdown to stop the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic caused by the novel coronavirus. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP)An artist is seen doing graffiti in support of the NHS and key workers at the Marske Cricket Club, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Marske-by-the-Sea, Britain, April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Lee SmithA Moroccan man drives his horse-drawn cart past a mural thanking essential workers amid the COVID-19 pandemic, in the city of Sale north of the capital, on April 26, 2020. (Photo by FADEL SENNA / AFP)A woman wearing a face mask signs her autograph on the legendary graffiti-covered John Lennon Wall as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Prague, Czech Republic, April 6, 2020. REUTERS/David W CernyA person looks at a mural made by street artist Lapo Fatai next to the Auxological San Luca hospital in honor of medical workers, on April 30, 2020 in Milan during the country’s lockdown aimed at curbing the spread of the COVID-19 infection, caused by the novel coronavirus. (Photo by Miguel MEDINA / AFP) A jogger runs past coronavirus COVID-19 themed graffiti in Glasgow on April 28, 2020. – More than 20,000 people have died in hospital in Britain with the new coronavirus, not including deaths in care homes and in the wider community, making it one of the worst-hit countries in the global pandemic. (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN / AFP) A boy rides his bike beside his father as they walk past a COVID-19 graffiti in Barcelona on April 26, 2020 amid a national lockdown to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 disease. – After six weeks stuck at home, Spain’s children were being allowed out today to run, play or go for a walk as the government eased one of the world’s toughest coronavirus lockdowns. Spain is one of the hardest hit countries, with a death toll running a more than 23,000 to put it behind only the United States and Italy despite stringent restrictions imposed from March 14, including keeping all children indoors. Today, with their scooters, tricycles or in prams, the children accompanied by their parents came out onto largely deserted streets. (Photo by Josep LAGO / AFP)Brazilian mural artist Eduardo Kobra works on his recent work “Coexistence” -which shows children wearing face masks due to the new coronavirus, COVID-19, bearing symbols of different religions (L to R) Islam, Buddhism, Christianity, Judaism and Hinduism- in Itu, some 100 km from Sao Paulo, Brazil on April 25, 2020. (Photo by NELSON ALMEIDA / AFP)A pregnant woman wearing a face mask as a precautionary measure walks past a street mural in Hong Kong, on March 23, 2020, after the city’s Chief Executive announced plans to temporarily ban the sale of alcohol in bars and restaurants as a measure to help stop the spread of the COVID-19 caused by the novel coronavirus. – Hong Kong will ban all non-residents from entering the city from midnight on March 24, 2020 in a bid to halt the coronavirus, its leader says, as she unveils plans to stop restaurants and bars serving alcohol. 