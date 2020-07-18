Half of all COVID-19 tests in Puerto Vallarta this week resulted in positive results

The positivity of COVID-19 tests carried out within the Diagnostic Center of the University of Guadalajara in Puerto Vallarta continues to be high with half of all tests this week resulting in a positive diagnosis.

According to the weekly report of this diagnostic center, the number of samples that have been taken up to this Friday is 1,419 samples for PCR and 526 cerotilogicas, also called rapid tests. A total of 1,945 tests since the diagnostic center was opened.

Since the opening of the center, the positivity rate overall is above 50%, although there was a slight decrease this week, compared to 60% last week. “But it continues to be high,” said Dr. Jesús Aarón Curiel Beltrán, in charge of the diagnostic center located at the University Center of the Coast.

Curiel Beltrán reiterated the call to the entire population to implement prevention measures, such as the use of a face mask, constant handwashing with soap, keeping a healthy distance, and using disinfectant gel.

In the last four weeks the level of positivity has been increasing exponentially because in the middle of last month the index was 25 percent, but the following week it rose to 36 and the next to 50. Last week, positivity was 60%, and in the current decreased, but continues to exceed 50 percent.

Puerto Vallarta and Guadalajara rank the top two cities where the virus has had the most growth over the past several weeks.